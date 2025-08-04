South Korean actor Song Young-kyu has passed away at the age of 55. Authorities confirmed he was found dead inside a car in Yongin’s Cheoin District around 8 a.m. on August 4th, 2025. His passing follows public backlash over a drunk driving case from June, which led him to exit several projects. Despite stepping down, his two series are airing, with Song still appearing onscreen.

Veteran Actor Song Young-kyu Dies Amid Airing Dramas

Song Young-kyu was found unresponsive in a vehicle in Cheoin-gu, Yongin, on the morning of August 4. A friend discovered him and immediately notified authorities. Yongin Eastern Police Station confirmed the death and has started inquiries to determine the cause. No further details have been shared publicly yet.

Just weeks earlier, Song was forwarded to prosecutors without detention over charges of drunk driving. On June 19, he drove for nearly 5 kilometers from Giheung-gu to Cheoin-gu under the influence. His blood alcohol level exceeded 0.08%, a rate high enough to cancel a driver’s license. The incident wasn’t revealed until a month later. A close family member told OSEN,

“My brother was already under a lot of stress, even in addition to this (drunk driving) incident. It seems like a vicious cycle continued as the number of his works decreased due to personal issues. It seems like he drank to forget the pain because the stress was building up. People around him told him not to do that, but it’s so sad.”

Following the controversy, he stepped back from multiple roles. He withdrew from SBS’ The Winning Try, ENA’s The Defects, and the stage play Shakespeare in Love. However, both dramas continued airing after production wrapped. He appeared as Coach Kim Min-joong in The Winning Try and as Pastor Yoon Se-hoon in The Defects, which premiered in July.

As per Soompi, teams of both dramas are reportedly working on minimizing his screen presence through editing wherever feasible. Meanwhile, Song’s funeral arrangements have been confirmed. The ceremony will take place at Room 1 of the Davos Hospital funeral home in Cheoin District. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. The final rites will be held at 8 a.m. on August 6, followed by burial at Hambeoksan Memorial Park.

Debuting in 1994 in the children’s musical Merutal Dosa, Song built his name in supporting roles. His part in Extreme Job as Chief Choi earned him widespread attention. Other credits include Suriname, Casino, and Love Scout.

