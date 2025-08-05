Popular Korean actor Song Young-Kyu has been found dead in his car in Yongin in Gyeonggi Province, as reported by the Korean media on August 4, 2025. Medical help was called in, but he was declared dead by then. Although the reason behind his demise hasn’t been disclosed yet, the news has left everyone shocked. The veteran actor is known for playing versatile characters in films and series, but recently, his career has hit a pause after getting entangled in a DUI case, via Times of India.

For those who don’t know, on June 19, 2025, Young-Kyu was found driving his car while being under the influence of alcohol. It was reported that he drove almost over 5 km while drunk, and his alcohol percentage was 0.08 percent, which can revoke his license. After this incident, he faced a lot of backlash, following which he was dropped from his ongoing projects, including The Defects and The Winning Try. We don’t know whether his death had any connection to the DUI case or not. But to pay a tribute to his legacy, these are the 5 K-dramas that you need to watch.

Extreme Job (2019)

Director : Lee Byeong-Heon

: Lee Byeong-Heon Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The storyline revolves around a group of detectives who go undercover at a chicken restaurant to expose a criminal gang. But things take a different turn when one of their recipes goes viral and becomes famous. Song Young-Kyu played Detective Squad Chief Choi in the series, one of the lead characters. He is very well known for this role.

Big Bet or Casino (2022-2023)

Director : Kang Yun-Seong

: Kang Yun-Seong Where to Watch: Disney+

Big Bet is an action crime drama focusing on the legendary king of the casino in the Philippines and how he navigates his life to gain success. But things get a little messy when he gets entangled in a murder case and faces the ultimate bet with his life on the line. Featuring Choi Min-Sik, Son Suk-Ku, and others in lead roles, Song Young-Kyu was seen playing Choi Chil-Goo in the series.

Destined With You (2023)

Director : Nam Ki-Hoon

: Nam Ki-Hoon Where to Watch: Netflix

Destined With You is a fantasy romance drama featuring Rowoon and Jo Bo-Ah in the lead roles. The storyline follows a lawyer, Jang Shin-Yu (Rowoon), who is bound by a thousand-year curse. But when he meets with an ordinary civil servant, Lee Hong-Ju (Bo-Ah), who holds the key to breaking his curse, what happens to them is all about the drama. Song Young-Kyu played one of the important supporting characters. He was seen as Yoon Hak-Yeong, Yoon Na-Yeon’s (Yura) father.

Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020-2023)

Director : Kang Shin-Hyo, Jo Nam-Hyung

: Kang Shin-Hyo, Jo Nam-Hyung Where to Watch: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video

Lee Dong-Wook and Jo Bo-Ah starrer Tale of the Nine Tailed is another fantasy romantic drama that revolves around a gumiho (a mythical fox creature), Lee Yeon, who helps to protect humans from supernatural threats and keeps searching for his one true love’s reincarnation. But when he meets the woman Nam Ji-Ah, who becomes hell-bent on exposing his truth, things start to take a different turn. In the series, Song Young-Kyu portrayed Nam Jong-Soo, a heartwarming supporting character. Even though he didn’t have much screen presence, his emotional expressions were enough to prove his worth.

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016-2017)

Director : Yoon Sung-Sik and Kim Yeong-Jo

: Yoon Sung-Sik and Kim Yeong-Jo Where to Watch: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video

Starring Park Seo-Joon, Park Hyung-Sik, and others in the lead, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth is a historical drama. The storyline revolves around an elite group of young men or warriors who call themselves Hwarang. As the queen refuses to step down from her throne, they come forward to keep the kingdom from falling apart. While doing so, they navigate life through love, passion, friendship, and politics. In the series, Song Young-Kyu can be seen as Lord Kim Hwi-Kyung. He is Queen Jiso’s elder brother and was originally supposed to be the Crown Prince of Silla, but he was removed from the records of the Royal Family because of his polio. What happens to him is quite interesting in the drama.

Well, these are the 5 K-dramas among a lot of others that showed Song Young-Kyu’s versatility. He might not be with us anymore, but his body of work will always keep him alive. May his soul rest in peace.

