Taehyung, popularly known as BTS’s member V, shared a post on his Instagram account that sparked a massive controversy and attracted a lot of criticism from netizens. Recently, the K-pop idol was announced as the brand ambassador of Coca-Cola. Since then, he has been getting a lot of harsh comments from people, as the brand is on the BDS boycott list amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

As soon as the BTS member took to his Instagram handle to share an update about himself and the other members, it went viral. The post garnered a lot of views and appreciative comments, but he also received a lot of criticism as netizens noticed the cap he was wearing, which featured the Coca-Cola logo. Here’s how they have been reacting to it.

How Are Netizens Reacting To BTS’ V’s Latest Post?

Many people loved V’s latest update, but when they noticed that the BTS member was endorsing the brand Coca-Cola despite being on the boycott list by wearing its cap, they got furious. Among all the slides, one of the videos of Jungkook showed him holding a can of soda of that same brand. This whole scenario sparked the controversy.

Now, netizens have been quite frustrated with them. Taking X (previously known as Twitter) by storm, they have expressed their anger through various tweets and comments, as they believe V’s popularity might help boost the brand, as it has happened before with other brands. One such netizen wrote on X, “Again, stop promoting z!0nist brands.” Another one commented, “It is time to stop these z!0nist collabs and brand endorsements, you collabed with literal ex iof soldier and many z!0nists are in ur projects. You are endorsing and promoting so many z!0nist brands, do better.” One frustrated fan stated, “WTF JUNGKOOK?! I’m beyond disappointed.”

It is time to stop these z!0nist collabs and brand endorsements, you collabed with literal ex iof soldier and many z!0nists are in ur projects. You are endorsing and promoting so many z!0nist brands, do better @BTS_twt @bts_bighit #SpeakYourselfBTS #HYBEDivestFromZionism https://t.co/SCN7giWxNc pic.twitter.com/OnEB6kWdBb — Oliv⁷ 🍉🐋🏴‍☠️ #SpeakYourselfBTS (@N_P_E_A) August 3, 2025

WTF JUNGKOOK?! I’m beyond disappointed — Petrichor (@unmotivate_d) August 4, 2025

One such fan shared the photo on X and wrote, “You have got to be kidding me right now @BTS_twt , can you not hear us???”

you have got to be kidding me right now @BTS_twt , can you not hear us??? #SpeakYourselfBTS pic.twitter.com/yCVhdKpV05 — maliha⁷ 💙 (@malifloss) August 4, 2025

Another user requested, “Dear #Taehyung #Jungkook @BTS_twt, Pls don’t consume or promote Coca Cola or any companies that are financing the genocide in Palestine. Pls educate yourself and pay heed to @BDSmovement. We love you and want you to stand with humanity.”

Dear #Taehyung #Jungkook @BTS_twt Pls don’t consume or promote Coca Cola or any companies that are financing the genocide in Palestine. Pls educate yourself and pay heed to @BDSmovement. We love you and want you to stand with humanity💜#BoycottCoke#SpeakYourselfBTS — ทฝ. ˙ỏ˙ (@mymoonyuu) August 4, 2025

“#BoycottCocaCola” is trending on X, and BTS’ V finds himself at the storm’s center. Since their return from military service, BTS members have been making headlines nonstop—this time, it’s not all praise. What’s your take on this growing controversy?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: 5 K-Dramas To Look Forward To In August 2025: From Lee Bo-Young’s Mary Kills People To YoonA’s The Tyrant’s Chef

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News