It’s known to everyone that the South Korean boy band BTS has been ruling globally for the last few years. They enjoy a massive audience while slowly expanding their influence all over the world. From doing international tours to attending global events, they are everywhere. However, the recent speculated appearance of V in a Chinese drama left the fans’ minds blown.

X (previously known as Twitter) has been flooded with netizens’ reactions as they believe they saw Taehyung’s cameo appearance in the popular ongoing C-drama, The First Frost. Even though there’s no confirmation from the artist yet, eagle-eyed fans believe they know what they saw. Scroll ahead to find out.

A snippet from episode 26 of The First Frost went viral on social media platforms, where the female lead Wen Yi Fan’s phone showed a contact V1 Kang while texting Sang Yan. Although the image quality was too poor to even make out who was on the saved contact photo, ARMYs (the BTS fandom) were quick to figure out it was none other than V from BTS, sparking lots of reactions from netizens.

Taking X by storm, one wrote, “144 pixels, but yes, it’s Taetae!” Another one commented, “Omg, I just started watching this series yesterday, and Taehyung is everywhere!” One of the fans stated, “Relieved to see Taehyung getting the recognition he deserves in such a popular show!” A few more declared that they also believe it’s V from BTS; another fan chimed in, “Bro is everywhere.” One of the X users shared, “Omg….not so much into C-drama (too many ep.) but gonna see this one for obvious reasons, hello Tea tea.”

Taehyung spotted on popular C-drama First Frost! Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Taehyung was saved as one of the contacts in the female lead’s phone in episode 26 of the show! Taehyung is everywhere! pic.twitter.com/0IGNIB4pxt — Taehyung Naver || 네이버 김태형 (@naver_taehyung) March 10, 2025

For those who don’t know, Kim Taehyung, a.k.a V, made his acting debut with the historical K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and garnered lots of love and appreciation from the audience. However, if he really features in the C-drama, The First Frost, then he would be taking his acting career to a different level. If fans are to be believed, then only his picture has been displayed in the drama, and he has already created so much buzz. What would happen if he actually made a cameo?

The First Frost is a rom-com revolving around Wen Yi Fan’s story, a reporter who comes to a bar called Overtime to meet her best friend, Zhong Si Qiao. There, she notices Sang Yan, the co-owner of the bar and also her high school friend. Soon, she realizes that he is the one she once fell in love with. After the encounter, they both identify each other but behave like they are meeting for the first time. However, when a situation gives them a second chance in love, what they do is all about this C-drama.

It has already garnered a lot of viewership across the globe, and now V’s presence made it even more buzz-worthy. The First Frost premiered on February 18, 2025.

Do you think it was V in the picture?

