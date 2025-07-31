In 2019, Chile was undergoing a series of protests from the youth against the alleged malpractices by the government. 2019 was also the year when K-pop group EXO released its new song Obsession from the album of the same name. When you read these two instances, you would think they are not connected right? But you would be wrong. The Chilean government accused EXO, and K-pop of messing with the young minds and leading them down the paths of protest and causing political unrest in the country.

Why was EXO accused by the Chilean government?

According to a Dazed Digital report, an internal government document circulated at the time accused “foreign influence” of stirring the flames of anti-government demonstrations in Santiago. Strangely enough, it singled out K-pop content as a vehicle for dissent, and even flagged EXO’s music video “Obsession” as an example of potentially disruptive influence.

While the protests were largely sparked by rising metro fares and deep-rooted inequalities in the country, the report suggested that K-pop’s growing grip on Chilean youth played a “sociocultural role” in emboldening young protestors.

All you need to know about EXO’s Obsession

EXO’s song, Obsession was released in November 2019 and featured themes of duality, resistance, and identity. In the music video, the EXO members fight against their alter egos in a dystopian landscape. The promotions also led to the creation of new social media accounts for the ‘alter egos’ of EXO.

Watch the music video for EXO’s Obsession here:

According to the Chilean government’s internal report, this kind of content was allegedly part of a coordinated effort to destabilize public sentiment. These claims by the government were widely criticized for being unfounded and borderline laughable, with many in the international media calling it a classic case of scapegoating pop culture instead of addressing deeper systemic issues.

Over the years, the K-pop genre has been a matter of discussion when it comes to the youth and their collective efforts. From BTS being invited to the UN, to EXO’s notable appearances as cultural ambassadors and performers at the 2018 Winter Olympics, K-pop is one of the highest revenue contributors to the South Korean economy. The overlap between music and politics exists. But if a 4-minute music video can incite a political awakening, maybe it’s not the music that’s the problem.

