One Battle After Another, led by Leonardo DiCaprio, is all set to beat the domestic haul of his and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. The 2025 action flick is tracking to end its run below the $100 million mark at the North American box office. This movie is nearing the end of its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie by Paul Thomas Anderson was shot in VistaVision, making it one of the first films to use the format for principal photography since the 1960s. It is the most expensive film of Anderson’s career and his highest-grossing release ever. The movie is nearing the $200 million milestone worldwide.

One Battle After Another’s box office collection on its 6th three-day weekend

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson’s film collected $1.2 million on its sixth three-day weekend at the North American box office. One Battle After Another declined by 49.3% from last weekend, earning more than Killers of the Flower Moon’s $1.1 million and Civil War’s $1 million 6th weekend grosses. The film lost 569 theaters on Friday. The movie’s domestic total is $67.7 million cume after 38 days.

Inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of Killers of the Flower Moon

The 2025 action movie is less than $1 million away from the domestic haul of Killers of the Flower Moon. For the record, Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese, collected $68.03 million at the domestic box office. It amassed this collection over 147 days. PTA’s film will beat that total in less than two months.

Worldwide collection update

The worldwide collection of the Paul Thomas Anderson film is edging closer to the $200 million milestone. It is expected to hit that mark next weekend. The action flick starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti follows an ex-revolutionary who is forced back into his former combative lifestyle when a corrupt military officer pursues him and his daughter.

Box Office Summary

North America – $67.7 million

International – $123.0 million

Worldwide – $190.7 million

