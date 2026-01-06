The previous episode of General Hospital saw Laura standing her ground. Dante was called back to the witness stand for the trial, and Kristina made a tempting offer to Jacinda to protect her brother, Michael. On the other hand, Brennan cornered Britt. And lastly, Portia confided in Elizabeth.

The drama, plotting, agendas, and confrontations are about to intensify. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 6, 2025, episode of General Hospital, when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: January 6, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Michael taking the stand. Alexis is doing everything she can to ensure that she wins for her clients, even if she dislikes them. Ezra Boyle was brought to testify, and he claimed that he was with Jacinda the night Drew was shot, which made Michael’s alibi crash and fall.

Jacinda was Michael’s alibi, and Ezra’s confession revealed that Michael had been lying. And now, not only Jacinda, but also Michael, is set to testify. What will happen when they take the stand?

On the other hand, Elizabeth testifies. The gun was found in her home in the room where Willow was staying. How will Elizabeth’s testimony change the game in this trial? Elsewhere, Carly and Valentin make a new plan. He has already decided to leave her attic after realizing that it’s risky to stay there any longer. What strategy will Carly and Valentin come up with? And will it work?

Then there are Lulu and Nathan, who are worried because Charlotte has not been found. She knows Valentin has escaped prison, and he is close to their daughter. But Lulu wants him far away from her. When Lulu finds Charlotte, will she confront her about her disappearance?

And then lastly, Tracy makes a vow. But about what? Is this related to her goal of protecting Michael? Or is this related to Drew? Stay tuned to find out.

