The previous week on General Hospital saw Drew getting a warning from Sidwell, Tracy and Sonny cautioning Michael, Curtis and Jordan making a big decision, Nathan and Lulu continuing to bond, and the trial going ahead with Michael, Tracy, Carly, Willow, Drew, Alexis, Justine, and more present.

The drama, chaos, secrets, warnings, worry, plotting, and blackmail are about to intensify soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 5, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: January 5, 2026

The first episode of the week features Laura standing her ground. Charlotte has just revealed some disturbing news about Sidwell, which has made things harder for Laura. He has already been blackmailing both her and Sonny. But now she is having to worry about the safety of her little grandson Ace.

Thankfully, she is not alone and has her family to rely on. Especially her husband Kevin, who is assuring her that they will find a way. But will they do so in time, or will they be late? Meanwhile, Dante is called back to the witness stand. What will he do when he is asked to be a witness in the case again?

Elsewhere, Alexis and Justine are just as connected to this case and are actively involved in how things are working. Then there is Kristina, who makes a tempting offer. But to whom? Is it Michael? Or Jacinda? Or even somebody entirely else? Up next, Brennan corners Britt. But why exactly?

How will she respond to the questions he has for her? Has he figured out her secrets? When Portia confides in Elizabeth, is this going to be about her pregnancy? Or about Curtis and Isaiah? Or maybe even the drama with her daughter, Trina? Lastly, Curtis has a question that can change things.

Is this about his personal life, which is a mess due to Portia and Jordan? Or is this related to the Drew shooting case and his extensive involvement in it? Will the truth about Selina come out? Is this what will change the game?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Elizabeth Testifies, Dante Is Called To The Stand While Nathan & Molly Compare Notes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News