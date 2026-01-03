The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor and Nick plotting against Matt Clark now that he has kidnapped Sienna. On the other hand, Daniel made a new promise to Tessa. And then last but not least, Mariah was haunted by Ian Ward as all her trauma continued to resurface.

From intriguing offers and unsettling news to mixed signals and leverage, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 5, 2026

The first episode of the week features Victor sending an ominous message. What is this about? Is it related to Matt Clark or the AI program mess? On the other hand, Sharon counsels Noah. Will this lead to friction between the mother and son? Nick finds himself in the driver’s seat. How will he fare?

Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Victor and Nikki receive unsettling news. Is this about Noah or Matt? Phyllis interrogates Daniel. Is this about his romance with Tessa? Will he tell his mother about the recent intimacy shared? Nick’s plan for Matt Clark takes a dangerous turn. Will he be able to navigate this new mess coming forth?

Wednesday, January 7, 2026

When Nikki conspires with Michael, is this to ensure that the AI program stays far away from Victor? Up next, Lily sends Cane mixed signals. Will this disturb the peace they had started building? And then lastly, Diane loses patience with Jack’s loyalty to Nikki. Will this cause big cracks?

Thursday, January 8, 2026

Kyle helps Jack get leverage against Victor. Is this going to give the Abbotts a leg up? Phyllis and Cane switch gears. Will this ruin Cane’s relationship with Lily? Audra and Holden agree to a fresh start. But will this work? Will this even work with Claire clearly in the picture?

Friday, January 9, 2026

The final episode of the week sees Jack presenting Victor with a shocking offer. Will this lead to another temporary alliance? Nick suffers a setback. Is this going to put him behind in all the Matt Clark chaos? And then last but not least, Phyllis encourages Cane to visit his dark side. But will he?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Elizabeth Testifies, Dante Is Called To The Stand While Nathan & Molly Compare Notes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News