The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Cane making a bold move to impress Lily, and the two kissed after years. Adam and Sally discussed their complicated past and how it changed their lives. And then lastly, Tessa explored her feelings for Daniel, and they finally got intimate.

The drama, romance, shocks, discussions, changes, and more are about to intensify in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 2, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: January 2, 2026

The final episode of the week features Victor and Nick plotting against Matt Clark. The father and son duo are making sure that the blast from the past does not affect their present or future. The debacle in Los Angeles is done with, but Matt is now back in Genoa City and ready for some more chaos.

He targeted Sharon and Nick when they were young, and now he is going after their son Noah. Matt kidnapped Sienna and is using her to lure Noah to him. Nick already confronted Matt, but it seems now it’s time for Victor to step in. What plotting will the Newman patriarch do against Matt this time?

To make matters worse, Victor used the AI program on Matt a few weeks ago has flamed the fire even more. Meanwhile, Daniel makes a promise to Tessa. They started off as friends and bonded over music, songs, and the guitar. Things escalated to some kissing, and now they have finally gotten intimate.

When Daniel makes a promise to Tessa, what will it be about? Will he be able to keep his promise or not? And then lastly, Mariah is haunted by Ian Ward. She was getting treatment for her trauma at the clinic in Boston, but now she has left. When Ian haunts Mariah, how will she deal with it?

Is this going to surface even more of her trauma? How will she deal with it? Is this set to make things harder for Mariah? Will she let her family know?

