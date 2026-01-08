Netflix has kicked off 2026 by giving fans a solid look at what the year ahead will bring. The streamer has officially revealed its upcoming slate, sharing updates on returning series, new films, and special projects across genres. Along with select release timelines, Netflix has also dropped fresh images and early previews to set the tone for the year. Without giving away too much, the lineup highlights a mix of familiar favorites and ambitious new chapters, signaling a busy and exciting 2026 for viewers worldwide.

A quick glimpse of a few of your upcoming favorites below:

1. Bridgerton Season 4

Creator : Chris Van Dusen

: Chris Van Dusen Release Date: January 29, 2026 (Part 1) and February 26, 2026 (Part 2)

Plot: The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating lady in silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.

2. Emily In Paris Season 6

Creator : Darren Star

: Darren Star Release Date: TBA

Plot: Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris. Her new life is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles work, friendships, and romance.

3. One Piece: Into the Grand Line

Creator : Matt Owens, Steven Maeda

: Matt Owens, Steven Maeda Release Date: March 10, 2026

Plot: Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2 — unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies. ONE PIECE is a live-action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.

4. Avatar: The Last Airbender

Creator : Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko

: Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko Release Date: TBA

Plot: A live-action reimagining of the beloved animated series following Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation. In S2, after a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai.

5. Enola Holmes 3

Director : Philip Barantini

: Philip Barantini Release Date: Summer 2026

Plot: Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.

6. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Director : Tom Harper

: Tom Harper Release Date: March 20, 2026

Plot: Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons and choose whether to confront his legacy or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…

