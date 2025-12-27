Netflix is getting the talk going again as Bridgerton prepares to return with season 4, and a select group of fans will get to see it before everyone else. The streamer is offering an early taste of the new chapter, teasing romance and secrets without revealing the door code right away.

Bridgerton Season 4 Early Access Event Details

Netflix Tudum later shared the fine print with a little flair. They have announced a Bridgerton Season 4 Premiere Masquerade event that promises more than a fancy name. The event offers insider access to the red carpet in Paris and a chance to watch episode 1 of season 4 ahead of its official release on Netflix on January 29. The entry depends on an RSVP submitted by 12.30 AM ET on January 14 through Tudum’s event page, turning early viewing into a limited invitation rather than a wide release.

Bridgerton’s Ongoing Success & Creative Roots

Bridgerton earned its crown early, scoring an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and becoming instant conversation fuel. Each season draws from Julia Quinn’s novels, with Quinn herself helping shape the screen version alongside Chris Van Dusen. The formula has stayed strong, with one sibling and romance at a time, and season 4 is ready to follow the same path with a new emotional focus.

This chapter belongs to Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and his fairy tale-style romance with Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha. The story takes inspiration from Quinn’s An Offer from a Gentleman, where a masquerade ball introduces a mysterious Lady in Silver.

Bridgerton Season 4 Release Date & Streaming Info

Bridgerton season 4 arrives on January 29, while the first three seasons remain available to stream on Netflix now, ready for anyone eager to revisit the romances before the next masquerade begins.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: James Bond Movies OTT Update: Skyfall, No Time To Die & More Bond Classics Land On Netflix

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News