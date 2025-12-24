Christmas brings everyone in the family together for some quality time. But if yours is anything like Jay Pritchett’s modern family, chances are it’ll be a riot! Since its debut in 2009, the mockumentary-style sitcom about a modern blended American family has aired six Christmas episodes over 11 seasons, each contributing significantly to the development of the plot and setting the tone for future episodes.

Here are the five best Christmas-themed episodes of Modern Family, listed according to their IMDb ratings!

1. Season 11, Episode 9: The Last Christmas (2019)

IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Writer: Abraham Higginbotham, Jon Pollack

Abraham Higginbotham, Jon Pollack Director: Jeffrey Walker

Plot: Cam is seeking an out-of-state work opportunity, so he becomes obsessed with the idea of creating the perfect dinner on Christmas. But it becomes clear that he is hiding something. Manny and Luke argue over the latter dating Manny’s ex, while Gloria and Claire avoid discussing job offers with Phil and Jay, respectively.

The positives of the episode lie in the beautiful interactions, albeit marred by the inevitable family separation that will occur at the end of the season. If you have kids going off to college or moving out, this Christmas episode might hit a little hard.

2. Season 5, Episode 10: The Old Man & The Tree (2013)

IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Writer: Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh

Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh Director: Bryan Cranston

Plot: Jay wishes to give Manny an authentic Christmas experience with a real tree, but the process seems more complicated than usual. Gloria becomes jealous of her mother doting on Claire, and Luke attempts to do weeks’ worth of recycling in one go, with Dylan’s help. Alex and Haley argue, causing the mall Santa to quit, leaving them with angry parents and scary kids. Cam and Lily accidentally pick things up at a homeless shelter, and everyone learns a little bit about each other.

Utterly chaotic but seamlessly intertwined in the way only Modern Family can be, this episode is about understanding our loved ones, even if they seem unreasonable to us. Truly heartwarming.

3. Season 1, Episode 10: Undeck The Halls (2009)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Writer: Dan O’Shannon, Sameer Gardezi

Dan O’Shannon, Sameer Gardezi Director: Randall Einhorn

Plot: The first-ever Christmas that we celebrate with our favorite family, the holiday is almost cancelled for the Dunphys when they discover a burn mark on the couch. Meanwhile, Jay is unable to understand Gloria’s Colombian traditions about the holiday. On the other hand, Mitchell invites a skinny mall Santa over for dinner, whom he got fired.

Our favorite Dunphy sibling trio learns to stand up for each other, and Phil puts his foot in his mouth with big declarations. This family may have its issues, but the meaning of the holidays is to learn how to get along and compromise when needed.

4. Season 3, Episode 10: Express Christmas (2011)

IMDb Rating : 8.0/10

: 8.0/10 Writer: Cindy Chupack, Elaine Ko

Cindy Chupack, Elaine Ko Director: Michael Spiller

Plot: The family learns that December 16 is the only day they have together in the holidays, and rushes to celebrate an ‘Express’ version of Christmas. From gifts to the tree, everyone is assigned different tasks, and a comedy of errors ensues. The turkey is stolen, which prompts arguments, and the tree is destroyed as well.

Holidays have their fair share of strife, especially when one is in close quarters with family for an extended period. This Modern Family episode is about the spirit of the season, which lies in the little (and big) things we do for our loved ones.

5. Season 7, Episode 9: White Christmas (2015)

IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Writer: Andy Gordon, Jon Pollack, Ryan Walls

Andy Gordon, Jon Pollack, Ryan Walls Director: Gail Mancuso

Plot: Gloria takes the entire family to a secluded cabin for Christmas, where temperatures are high and tensions even higher. Claire is upset when her father names Chuck Finney as his successor over her. Meanwhile, Luke and Manny attempt to terrorize Lily, and Alex strives to be a better person. Haley’s affair with Andy is revealed, and now he must choose between his childhood sweetheart and the Dunphy eldest.

For an episode titled White Christmas, there is no snow and a surprising lack of typical holiday fare. However, viewers will find that every argument taking place at the cabin comes from a place of love, which may seem misplaced to the family. And isn’t that what Christmas is about? Understanding the love behind the sharp tongues and seemingly illogical decision-making?

We hope you enjoy watching these Modern Family episodes this Christmas! All episodes of the show are available on Prime Video, Hulu, and Apple TV.

