Growing from a somewhat lost teenager to a career-oriented woman throughout the course of Modern Family, Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland) has a special place in our hearts due to her wit and stubbornness. Whether she was pretending to have her first drink or being a questionable babysitter, Haley was forever iconic.

Here are 5 moments that make Sarah Hyland’s characterization as Haley Dunphy so beautiful.

Haley Has Her First ‘Legal’ Drink With Her Family

Episode: Season 6, Episode 10 – Haley’s 21st Birthday

Season 6, Episode 10 – Haley’s 21st Birthday Director: Alisa Statman

Alisa Statman Writer: Abraham Higginbotham

Haley Dunphy celebrates her 21st with her ‘cool’ mom, uncles, and step-grandma at a bar. Knowing the older Dunphy daughter, regular viewers are aware that her first alcoholic drink with her family is definitely not her first one ever. However, the speed at which Haley downs her shot causes all her accompanying adults to stare at her in shock, while she quips, “It burns,” as if to assuage them. A true record scratch moment, indeed.

Shopping Fiend Haley Makes off With A Ladybird Lamp

Episode: Season 3, Episode 10 – Express Christmas

Season 3, Episode 10 – Express Christmas Director: Michael Spiller

Michael Spiller Writer: Cindy Chupack

After agreeing to celebrate a quick Christmas on December 16 because they aren’t going to be able to spend the 25th together, Claire and Haley end up at Target shopping for presents for the whole family. Haley is in her element, picking up a ladybug night light for Lily by pretending to be an employee helping a customer with their purchase. It is a brilliant strategy, showing that the teenager’s street smarts are unrivalled.

Haley Schools Her Parents With Her Unique Gift

Episode: Season 5, Episode 11 – And One to Grow On

Season 5, Episode 11 – And One to Grow On Director: Gail Mancuso

Gail Mancuso Writer: Jeffrey Richman

While Haley often gets into trouble, she knows how to weasel her way out of sticky situations really well. Phil gets arrested due to her unpaid parking tickets, and is about to dole out punishment for Haley. Knowing that her siblings are upset with their parents, she skillfully weaves tales to make Claire and Phil look like their lies were trying to care for Alex and Luke. Claire remarks, aptly, that her ability to make up convincing stories was a ‘gift’.

Haley Girlbosses Her Way Into A Job

Episode: Season 6, Episode 2 – Queer Eyes, Full Hearts

Season 6, Episode 2 – Queer Eyes, Full Hearts Director: Jason Winer

Jason Winer Writer: Stephen Lloyd

Sarah Hyland is an extremely talented actor, and as Haley, looking to work with celebrity stylist Gavin Sinclair, she is a revelation. From being unable to speak to the mean receptionist to eviscerating the same girl’s outfit after being prompted to by Sinclair, Haley clinches the position after advocating for herself. The true icing on the cake? It’s the scene where she cries in the car, saying ‘I’m not going anywhere’ about five different ways before going back to ask for the job.

Haley Calls Alex Pretty & Talks About Her Own Fears

Episode: Season 2, Episode 23 – See You Next Fall

Season 2, Episode 23 – See You Next Fall Director: Steven Levitan

Steven Levitan Writer: Danny Zuker

Alex is the valedictorian for her middle school graduation and plans to call out her entire class for making her feel like an outcast. Haley tries to dissuade her, stealing her speech, saying that Alex will just make herself lonely in high school, too. She adds that everyone has their problems, and she is being forced to reckon with the fact that she might not be able to go to college with her friends. The two sisters see each other in a new light, and Alex gives a new speech, quoting song lyrics as Haley suggested earlier.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Christine & Danny Celebrate Their Marriage While Daniel Collaborates With Tessa

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News