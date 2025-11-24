The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful featured Luna escaping prison and reaching the beach house to beg Will to start a life with her. She was rejected by him once again, and he called the police over to arrest her. Luna ran off, and while everyone searched for her, she was hit by a car.

The drama, the chaos, the shock, the sorrow, the relief, the romance, the gratitude, and more are about to elevate soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 24, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the dating drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 24, 2025

The first episode of the week features everyone reeling as the news of Luna’s death spreads. After escaping prison, she went over to meet Will and was brutally rejected by him. Luan then ran again and tried to hide from the police. But she got hit by a car, and it seems that was fatal to her.

While nothing conclusive was shown, Chief Baker claimed that she died. And now this news is making big waves in the city. Luna was quite a major nuisance around, so it’s evident that people will be left shocked by the news of her death. But is this truly the end of Luna? Or will she be back?

After all, last time Li claimed she had died but nursed her back to life. So will the same thing repeat? Meanwhile, Dollar Bill Spencer is back. What does this mean? Is this related to Spencer Publications? Or is this about something else instead? What does this mean for the family’s future?

And then lastly, Katie is shocked that she has been replaced as head of PR. The last couple of weeks have been surprising for her. Her health has not been the best, and she has been busy trying to protect her son Will from Luna’s clutches. Additionally, Katie also reunited with her former husband, Bill.

But amidst the romance and the worry, her career prospects have suddenly dived. When she finds out she’s been replaced as head of PR at Forrester Creations, how will she react to it? Who decided to fire her? What could this lead to? Has she been offered another position? Or is this the end?

Will she no longer be able to work at the fashion house? Is Bill going to offer her a job at Spencer Publications now? Stay tuned to know more details.

