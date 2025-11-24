The previous week on General Hospital saw Chase investigating to find a way to prove Willow innocent and reveal that Jacinda’s benign alibi is false, thanks to Michael. Meanwhile, Gio broke the ice with Brook Lynn and called her mom for the first time. Lastly, Sidwell shot Dalton and tried to frame Laura for it.

The drama, chaos, shock, blame, plotting, trials, and danger are about to intensify. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 24, 2025, episode of General Hospital whenever they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: November 24, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sonny making a grim discovery. Is this about Dalton’s dead body being stuffed in Laura’s car trunk? How will they deal with this mess? Sidwell murdered Dalton and put the dead body in Laura’s car to frame her, and she even knows he is the one behind it.

But how will she prove it? She obviously needs Sonny’s help, and when he makes a grim discovery, it’s bound to be Dalton’s body. On the other hand, Dante makes a promise. Is this for Lulu? Is he promising to ensure their son, Rocco, is safe? Or is this about all of the kids involved in this?

Charlotte may not be Dante’s daughter, but he has been close to her ever since she was a child. And he is clearly a poor father to Gio, but at the end of the day, he is Dante’s son. He wouldn’t want Gio to be in trouble, even if Rocco is clearly his priority. Up next, Laura receives a warning. But why?

Is Sonny the one warning Laura? This is a mess they both will have to clean, and it might even land them in trouble. Her political career is also at risk, especially since she was only recently re-elected as the mayor. When Carly encounters Josslyn, how will it go between mother and daughter?

Is there going to be a confrontation about her WSB career? Lucas briefs Elizabeth. Is this about his relationship with Marco? Is their romance now in danger? Or is something else bothering them? Elsewhere, Jason has been trying to get to Britt, but she refuses to share the truth with him over time.

Will this be the moment she confides in him about the truth? And then lastly, Brennan issues a stern reminder. But to whom? Is this about Josslyn and Vaughn? Or someone else? What exactly does this mean for WSB?

