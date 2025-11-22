The previous episode of General Hospital saw Chase having big news for Alexis regarding Michael’s false alibi. Marco made a big decision. Michael played peacemaker when it came to Brook Lynn. Gio confided in Sonny once again. And lastly, Jason grilled Britt about the secrets she is keeping.

From warnings and surprises to promises and discoveries, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, November 24, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sonny making a grim discovery. Is this about Sidwell framing Laura by stuffing Dalton’s dead body in her car? How will they deal with this? Dante makes a promise. Is it for Lulu? Laura receives a warning. Is Sidwell the one blackmailing her using Dalton?

Carly encounters Josslyn. How will the mother-daughter chat go? On the other hand, Lucas briefs Elizabeth. Is this about Marco or work instead?

Tuesday, November 25, 2025

A marriage proposal is issued. But to whom and from which individual? Is this about Marco and Lucas? Elizabeth goes to bat for Willow. Who is she defending herself to? Michael is enraged. What has happened to make him feel so angry? Nina makes an admission. Is this about Jacinda or Willow?

Britt is appalled. Has Sidwell done something? Is he blackmailing her? Or is this about Jason instead? Is this in regard to Dalton being murdered?

Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Nathan surprises Dante. What could he have done to elicit such a reaction? Chase and Brook Lynn are stunned. Is this about Willow or Gio? Portia has a reason to worry. Is this about her pregnancy or about the PCPD being after her? Lulu wants answers. Then there’s Stella, who is on the warpath.

Thursday, November 27, 2025

There will be no new episode of General Hospital on Thanksgiving Day as the episode will be preempted due to sports coverage on ABC.

Friday, November 28, 2025

There will be no new episode of General Hospital, even on the day after Thanksgiving, as it will be preempted due to sports coverage on ABC.

