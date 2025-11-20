The previous episode of General Hospital saw the election results announced, with Laura winning the battle to become mayor once again. Next, Alexis briefed Jason about the Rocco, Danny and Charlotte situation. Emma was outraged, Vaughn summoned Josslyn, and Nathan provided an ear to Lulu.

The drama, chaos, secrets, relief, risk, shock, worry, plotting, and more are set to unfold soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 20, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: November 20, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Laura making a shocking discovery. She is happy and celebrating her victory again despite the chaos that unfolded when Dalton tried to frame and arrest Rocco. But when she makes a major, shocking discovery, what will it be? Is it going to be Dalton’s dead body?

After all, Sidwell recently shot and killed him. Up next, Britt is left shaken. After getting drunk, Dalton came over and comforted Sidwell. Britt called him out and pointed out how useless he is. Sidwell agreed and chose that moment to shoot Dalton. Britt is left shocked and shaken by the same.

She cannot believe Sidwell just killed Dalton in front of her eyes while she was standing right beside him. Will this lead to even more chaos and distrust? She is already sick of Sidwell and is only doing his dirty work to attain all her medicines. Meanwhile, Lucas and Marco dine with Ava.

How exactly will this dinner go? The two lovebirds are all set to move in with one another. Is this them celebrating the milestone with Ava? On the other hand, Michael introduces Jacinda to Sonny. How will this meeting go? How will Sonny react? After all, she is his son’s fake girlfriend and alibi.

Then there’s Chase, who furthers his investigation. What is on his agenda? Has he found something incriminating to ensure Michael gets investigated? What will he do with it? Will Brook Lynn reprimand him for his closeness to Willow? And then lastly, Carly faces a tough choice. What will she do now?

She is simply not happy about her brother Lucas’ decision to move in with his boyfriend, Marco. And this might cause friction between them. Will she learn to respect his choice, or will this lead to drama down the line instead?

