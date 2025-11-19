The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna showing up in front of Will at the beach house after escaping the prison. Electra left for the office after Ivy called her to finalize jewelry before the presentation. Will called out Luna and told her he was not and will never be interested in her.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 19, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Bill and Katie finding out that Luna is missing from prison. The jail guard finally notices that Luna is not in her cell, and the shape in her bed is actually sheets and pillows stuffed by Luna to ensure she remains out of major suspicion, and they think she is sleeping.

This gave her some time to beg Will at the beach house, but right after the guard noticed, an alert was issued. And now Bill and Katie have been informed about Luna’s disappearance. Are they going to reach Will in time to keep him safe from Luna’s obsession, or will something happen?

Meanwhile, Will is making it clear that he will never be interested in her or have the delusional dream life she has been manifesting in her crazy head. He wants to call the cops and turn her in, but Luna is begging at this point. Is Electra going to rush back home when she finds out about the same?

What will Luna do after being rejected by Will for the hundredth time? Is she finally going to stop being such a cuckoo, or will this cause her to go even more berserk? On the other hand, Luna’s mother, Poppy, still wants nothing to do with her. For her, Luna is still dead and will remain so forever.

Poppy wants nothing to do with her and has made it clear to her sister, Li. She even stated that she cannot believe she gave birth to someone as psychotic as Luna. Is Li going to change her mind about this, or will Poppy remain stubborn and unmoved about Luna? Stay tuned to know more.

