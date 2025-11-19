The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Chad venting to Gabi. On the other hand, EJ, Rafe, and Lucas discussed their mutual ex. Xander and Brady questioned each other about the latter’s closeness to Sarah. Theo and Jada went on a date. Unseen threats loomed over Stephanie and Alex.

The drama, chaos, worry, adaptation, relief, support, and action are about to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 19, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 19, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Johnny and Chanel struggling with the baby. They wanted to become parents for a long time, and now that the dream has become a reality, things are more than sinking in. Because as beautiful as parenthood is, it’s also hard to adapt as well as delve into it.

Johnny and Chanel are happy to have adopted Trey, but that doesn’t mean their work will be easy. Being a new parent is the hardest, and they are realizing it now. How will the couple navigate parenthood? Is this going to be much harder than they thought it would be? What’s next for them?

On the other hand, EJ tries to reach Johnny. He is trying to fix things with his son, but Johnny refuses to listen to him. After all, he is unlikely to forget how EJ threw his wife, Chanel, under the bus during the trial, despite his previous strict warnings. How will things fare this time around, though?

Will Johnny listen to his father or refuse once again? Meanwhile, Cat fends off a robbery. She might be working as an agent with Rafe to expose EJ, but that doesn’t mean that’s the only chaos in her life. She is hurting from her breakup with Chad, and to add to it, someone tries to rob her. What’s next?

Will she be able to protect herself from whatever threat this is? Is this a hint at what’s coming or simply a one-time thing? Shawn supports Belle. The two may have been exes with a history, but that has never changed their love and respect for each other. Belle will also always be thankful for his support.

Is this about EJ or Marlena? Will Shawn give her some advice or only provide comfort as a trustworthy friend? Will this reignite their spark?

