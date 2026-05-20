The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Abe thanking EJ for Lexie being alive. On the other hand, Lexie demanded to meet Paulina after she found out about her marriage to Abe. Theo opened up to Gabi, Philip checked up on Joy, while Alex and Stephanie stole a romantic moment.

The drama, the worry, the awkwardness, the sorrow, the grief, the guilt, and more are about to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the May 20, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama based in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 20, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Amy mourning Sophia. She has been grieving the loss of her daughter ever since it was claimed that she died by suicide. But the viewers know that it was Kristen who disposed of her after Sophia failed to do what she was asked. But the loss is there regardless.

Especially for Amy. She lost her daughter, and life will never be the same for her. Sophia was going through a hard time mentally and emotionally prior to what happened, which makes this even harder for Amy to deal with. How will she navigate this phase? Meanwhile, Gabi makes Liam an offer.

Another mother is worried about her daughter and is willing to do what it takes to protect her. Gabi is not a fan of Liam and his closeness with her daughter Ari. Despite her warnings, nothing has changed. So Gabi is taking matters into her own hands and making Liam an offer. What will this be?

On the other hand, Holly and Ari grapple with difficult feelings. They may have become rivals with Sophia during her end days, but they began as friends, and that loss has been hard for the two of them. Holly’s guilt is also about the harsh last chat she had with Sophia before she reportedly died.

Elsewhere, Cat questions EJ. Is this about his recent behavior and wanting to explore things? And lastly, Belle and Chad finally have their long-awaited dinner date. How will this fare? Is this simply friendly, or will it spark more?

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (May 19, 2026): Abe Thanks EJ, Theo Opens Up To Gabi, While Alex & Stephanie Share A Moment

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