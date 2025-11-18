The previous episode of General Hospital saw Britt and Emma facing off as she confronted her about Rocco being in trouble. On the other hand, Lulu confided in Carly about being worried. Trina wanted to confess about that night. Alexis conferred with Felicia. And then lastly, Dante lost his temper.

The drama, the questions, the chaos, the worry, the tricks, the framing, the danger and more are set to elevate. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 18, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: November 18, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Jason offering an apology. But to whom? Is it to Dante, Carly, Lulu, or Britt? Or maybe someone else? On the other hand, Dante opens up to Lulu. Is this about their son Rocco being in trouble in an attempt to save Danny and Charlotte, who were also there in the lab?

Will the two be able to find a way to save their son from being sent to jail? Is this going to put Lulu’s daughter Charlotte in trouble? Up next, Sidwell is left fuming. When he feels betrayed, he will ensure that he teaches a big lesson. Who is at the receiving end of his fury this time? Is it Dalton?

After all, Sidwell wanted him, but Dalton did not listen, and it’s possible that Sidwell might kill the professor off as a result of his moves against Rocco. For the unversed, Dalton falsified evidence to frame Rocco, which in turn has made Laura and Sonny angry. But Sidwell did not want any of that.

He does not want to deal with a furious version of both of them because Dalton put their grandson, Rocco, in trouble. Is this the moment Sidwell decides to get rid of Dalton once and for all? Elsewhere, Britt issues an ultimatum. But to whom? And how exactly will this fare for her eventually?

Is she warning Emma? Or someone else? What could this mess be about? And then lastly, Brennan questions Carly. Has he found out what she has been plotting behind his back with Valentin? Or is this about something else instead? What new mess is about to unfold, including Joss and Brennan?

Will Carly’s plans be a bust, or will she manage to keep them a secret and take her revenge on Brennan? Stay tuned to know even more details.

