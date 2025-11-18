The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Eric and Belle having words with EJ. On the other hand, Sarah made a breakthrough. Brady reassured Rachel amidst Kristen being missing from prison. She was surprised when her blindfold was removed by Tony. And then lastly, Javi accused Gabi.

The drama, chaos, secrets, plotting, worry, guilt, the danger, questions and more are about to elevate quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 18, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 18, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Chad venting to Gabi. He was forced by his son Thomas as well as former mother-in-law Jennifer to break up with his girlfriend Cat. He caved and ended things but even that wasn’t enough for them. Now Jennifer is threatening to take custody of the kids from him.

Will Gabi be able to comfort Chad or advise him in this tough time as he tries to hold onto his kids Thomas and Charlotte? On the other hand, EJ, Rafe, and Lucas discussed their mutual ex. Sami revealed that she is now engaged to Dante Vitali and all three of them are not too happy about it.

They think it wasn’t the right move, especially knowing the guy is a Vitali. How will this chat go and what conclusion will they come to about their ex Sami? Will they decide to keep tabs on her, worried that she might be in danger thanks to her new fiance? Or will they choose to wait things out?

Meanwhile, Xander and Brady question each other. Is the topic going to be Sarah? Xander is worried that his estranged wife may be willing to move on with Brady. How will the latter respond to all these claims? Will he assure Xander that there is nothing going on and Sarah and him are just friends?

Elsewhere, Theo and Jada go on a date. Her last date was with Jeremy and after finding out what his past was with Stephanie, she knew there was no chance for them. Now Jada is on a date with Theo. Will things work out this time? Could this really be a potential long-term pairing? Or not?

And lastly, Unseen threats loom over Stephanie and Alex. What danger is lurking around the corner for them? Will they be able to navigate this?

