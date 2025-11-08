The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw EJ having a testy exchange with Abe. Meanwhile, Gwen got an assignment. Elsewhere, Thomas and Jennifer misread Chad’s attempt to comfort Cat, and the three then got into a massive argument that led to Thomas getting injured and hospitalized.

From returns and celebrations to troubling news and sweet moments, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, November 10, 2025

The first episode of the week features Tate and Holly’s project, sending the Hortons down memory lane. On the other hand, Jeremy presses Marie and Julie to reveal family secrets. When Jennifer unloads her worries to Kayla, is this about Thomas and the accident? And lastly, Chad and Mike bond.

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Sami makes a surprise return to Salem. How will this change the dynamics back home, considering she is set to announce that she is engaged? Philip confides in Lucas while Jennifer threatens Chad. When EJ comforts Cat, is this due to Thomas? And then there are Maggie and Julie, who reminisce.

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Sami throws a shower for Johnny, Chanel, and Trey. After all, it’s a new and happy beginning for her son and daughter-in-law, who became parents. Abe confides in Lani while Rafe learns troubling news. The day is too much for Marlena. Is her health dwindling again? Or is this about her bad dreams?

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Up next, Salem gathers for the long-awaited gala celebrating the new Dr. Tom Horton Free Clinic. A confidential task keeps Gwen on edge. Sami has a run-in with EJ. How exactly will the former lovers react when they meet each other? Will shares a tender moment with Marlena. Then there are Cat and Leo, who find themselves working at cross purposes. Is this about EJ?

Friday, November 14, 2025

The final episode of the week features the gala continuing as guests reflect on moments from the hospital’s history and their lives. Maggie gives Sarah news about Xander. Is it about his anger management? Jack reassures Jennifer. Is Thomas finally stable now? And then lastly, Eli questions EJ.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Explainer: Who Is Hope Logan? Parents, Family, Marriages & Kids

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News