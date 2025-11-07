The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Jack and Diane closing ranks to help Kyle woo Claire back. Meanwhile, Noah opened up about his time away from Genoa City after removing his bandages. And then lastly, Nick worried about Sharon’s safety after confronting Matt Clark.

The drama, the secrets, the lies, the power moves, the confrontations, and more are about to get heated quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 7, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: November 7, 2025

The final episode of the week features Victor planning his sneak attack against his enemies. Plotting moves has always been his forte, but now that he struck a deal with Phyllis, which gives him access to the AI program she stole from Cane, the patriarch knows he has a big goldmine on his hands.

But which enemy will he attack using it? Is this about Cane? Or will he go back to targeting his original rival, Jack? Will the latter be able to protect Jabot from Victor? Especially knowing Cane warned Jack about the threat already. Meanwhile, Lily loses patience with Cane. And it’s nothing new.

She already had trust issues when it came to him, and now Cane is not able to fulfill his new promises either. Lily was once married to Cane, and they have two children together, but he left for six years and now lives under the alias Aristotle Dumas, not even bothering to inform her or the kids about it.

And now he claims he wants her back and will do what it takes to prove he is worthy of being trusted. Lastly, Kyle confronts Claire about her time in Los Angeles. The quick trip was a rager considering she chilled, had drinks, danced, and even slept with Holden. Now she has some choices to make.

Claire is back home, and Kyle is already confronting her about what went down and how things were on the trip. Will she tell him the truth about how she got intimate with Holden? Or will she lie? Is she going to give Kyle one more chance, or is this the end of their romance? Will Kyle finally let go?

