The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Sheila assuring Steffy that her granddaughter, Luna, is in jail for life during their recent catch-up session. Meanwhile, Taylor was affected by Deacon’s words during their recent therapy session as she grapples with her new, changing feelings.

The drama, chaos, guilt, desperation, shock, heartbreak, and more are about to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 7, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 7, 2025

The final episode of the week features Electra having a heartbreaking moment thinking of Luna’s pregnancy. While she may have accepted this situation bravely, that doesn’t mean it isn’t hurting her to think about what is about to happen. She cannot ignore the inevitable reality of a pregnancy.

She has been through a lot, be it stalking, harassment, deepfakes, and more, but this one seems to be the hardest to navigate. It is beyond her control and threatens the dreams she has of a life with Will. The last time she faced such a serious situation was when Remy was obsessed with her.

She went away to heal and has gotten over it. But now another trouble has come knocking her way. She found love in Will, and now Luna is trying to take it all away. Especially looking at how it was all planned. Luna spiked Will’s drinks and then raped him. Now, she is pregnant with their child.

The peace Electra had rebuilt for herself has been threatened again, and this time it’s about her relationship with Will. She held his hand and told him that they would navigate whatever curveballs are thrown their way, but it still hasn’t been that easy for her to accept every day since she found out.

And despite her strong front, small reminders rush past her defence, and she can see her crumble. When Elecytra faces such an emotional moment, thinking of Luna’s pregnancy and her child with Will, how will she overcome it? Is this going to make her stronger? Or will she go through more pain?

What does this eventually mean for Will? And his romance with Electra? He has made it clear that he loves her and wants nothing to do with Luna. But will the baby’s arrival change things in a way he just has no control over?

