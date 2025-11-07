The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Stephanie and Alex making an interesting discovery. Meanwhile, Roman cautioned Paulina while Gabi comforted Javi about Tre being adopted by Johnny and Chanel. Elsewhere, Gwen sympathized with EJ about being left out. Lastly, Theo alarmed Abe.

The drama, the shock, the pain, the regret, the goodbyes, and the beginnings are about to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 7, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 7, 2025

The final episode of the week features EJ having a testy exchange with Abe. Firstly, he was told that he would not be the chosen grandfather of Tre, as Rafe had already been appointed by Johnny and Chanel for that spot. And now he is having a testy exchange with Abe. Is this regarding Theo?

After all, he did take over as the CEO of DiMera Enterprises recently. Is this what EJ is having a chat with Abe about? It’s no secret that Abe was not happy about Theo working at the company. On the other hand, Gwen gets an assignment. But from whom? Is this from EJ? Or maybe Rafe and Cat?

What could the assignment be about? And lastly, Thomas and Jennifer misread Chad’s attempt to comfort Cat. Ever since he found out that Cat once pretended to be his dead mother and that his father Chad was dating Cat, Thomas has been on a mission. He wants Cat far away from Chad.

Thomas even plotted with Rachel to get Chad and Cat broken up. But that was not enough for the little boy. When he spotted the two simply talking at Halloween, he did not like that. He joined hands with Rachel again, and the two kids tried to hit Cat with a pumpkin, but their plotting flopped big time.

Soon after, Chad was seen comforting Cat, and they were spotted by both Thomas and Jennifer. Neither of them was okay with it and put up a fight about the same. The confrontation got so heated that Thomas lashed out at Chad and ran off. What makes matters worse is that he might have gotten hurt.

Did Thomas get hit by a car, or has he hurt himself in some other way? Will this cause Chad to harbor some major guilt? What does this mean for not just Thomas but Chad and Cat? Stay tuned to know more details about it.

