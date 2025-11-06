The previous episode of General Hospital saw her in danger as she was kidnapped by someone. Gio was the voice of reason as he tried to make Tracy understand her mistakes. Alexis supported Danny. Sonny arranged a private meeting with Justine. And lastly, Felicia and Spinelli were relieved.

The drama, the secrets, the plotting, the return, the danger, the action, and more are about to get heated quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 6, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: November 6, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Josslyn receiving a new assignment. Over the last couple of months, Josslyn has become deeply involved in the WSB, and now she has been given a brand-new assignment by Brennan. But this time it’s slightly personal. It’s about getting info from her uncle Lucas.

That’s because Lucas is dating Sidwell’s son, Marco, and Brennan wants more intel on him. How will Josslyn deal with this and get some information about Marco and Sidwell? Meanwhile, Tracy has her work cut out for her. Is this about apologizing to Ronnie and bidding her a touching goodbye?

Will she push her ego back and bring her family home? On the other hand, Marco catches Lucas off guard. Their romance has been blooming fast, and it seems Marco is ready to take a big step. Is he going to ask Lucas to actually move in with him? Is this why he will be caught by surprise?

Will he say yes, or will Lucas refuse to do so? What will this mean for their relationship? Elsewhere, Felicia takes on a new case. Who is it about, and what could it lead to? When a familiar face lands in Port Charles, is this Valentin or someone else? Could it be Faison? After all, Anna is in danger.

She was kidnapped by someone, and it seems the new face might be the one who made it happen. And considering Anna and Valentin’s romantic past, this might be Valentin’s way of surprising her. But could it actually be him, or is danger around the corner with Sidwell, Nathan, and Britt involved?

Speaking of which, Britt needs a favor. But from whom? Is this connected to Sidwell blackmailing her to keep his missions going if she wants her medicine supply? Will she ask Jason for help? Or Nathan? Or someone entirely else? Stay tuned to know even more details about the same.

