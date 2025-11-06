Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is almost here, and the drama is set to begin with a supersized episode on December 4, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Fans are excited to dive back into the complex equations, the fights, fun, parties, travel, friendships, and more. Here’s what to expect.

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 15: Storylines To Expect From Cast Members

Kyle Richards is back for another season and is juggling a wedding and a separation. Her daughter Alexia’s special day is being planned, and she is also dealing with the aftermath of her separation from husband Mauricio. Will she officially divorce him and end their relationship, or fix their equation?

To add to it, she is dealing with never-ending rumors and speculation about her personal life. Erika Jayne “is open to finding a new man that will mark the beginning of her next chapter,” but another lawsuit might push her back. Will she let this derail her progress, or is it time for her to fight for herself?

Dorit Kemsley is “focused on picking up the pieces as she faces a very public divorce while learning how to navigate her finances and regain control of her life.” Her friendship with Kyle remains on and off, while her bond with Rachel might complicate it. Sutton Stracke has had fallouts.

But this is the “opportunity to reinvent herself with a bold new name and fresh start with the group.” Will she make it happen? Bozoma St. John is a titan in the marketing industry, and her career is always skyrocketing. But this time her personal life is also at the forefront with her IVF journey.

Bozoma and her partner Keely “are working to build a strong foundation together, starting with a new home and an official engagement.” Will things pan out well? Rachel Zoe is the newbie of the group. She is “embracing her new freedom while navigating a divorce from her husband” on the show.

She wants a hot girl summer, and she “refuses to let anything, or anyone, stand in her way.” Lastly, Amanda Frances is the other new addition to the core group. She calls herself the money queen and has a coaching empire. If “not everything is as picture perfect as it seems,” what secrets are hiding?

