The Witcher season 4 has finally premiered on Netflix. Liam Hemsworth is now leading the series, replacing Henry Cavill, which has impacted its viewership. The latest season has witnessed a sharp decline in viewership in its debut week of streaming compared to the previous season 3, led by Henry Cavill. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Henry has led the show since 2019 and portrayed the leading role of Geralt of Rivia from season 1 to season 3. Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan appear in key roles in the series. The story is based on the book series set in a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as the Continent. The series explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Princess Ciri.

The Witcher Season 4 OTT Verdict Week 1

Liam Hemsworth starrer The Witcher season 4 debuted at #2 in the weekly global top 10 of English-language shows on Netflix. The data from October 27 to November 2 shows that the series has earned 7.4 million views in its debut week against 5.32 million hours.

It is the #1 show in seven countries this week, including Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bulgaria, and several others. The Liam Hemsworth starrer is trending in 86 countries in its debut week of streaming only. Its popularity is expected to grow further in the weeks ahead.

Comparison with previous seasons

According to IGN‘s report, The Witcher season 2 earned 18.5 million views in its first week of streaming, and no figures are available for season 1. Meanwhile, in season 3, the series garnered 15.2 million views in its first week of streaming. Therefore, Season 4 has registered a decline of over 51% in viewership compared to Season 3 and over 60% compared to Season 2.

In a statement to the press, media analytics firm Samba TV shared its findings on The Witcher Season 4, revealing that 577,000 U.S. households tuned in to the first episode during its launch window. This represents a 35% decrease compared to the 885,000 households that watched the Season 3 premiere during the same period.

More about the series

The story follows Geralt, Princess Ciri, and the sorceress Yennefer, whose separate paths eventually intertwine. Bound by destiny through the “Law of Surprise,” Geralt becomes Ciri’s protector, shielding her from those who seek to exploit her powerful Elder Blood. Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan starrer The Witcher season 4 is streaming on Netflix.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the series that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

