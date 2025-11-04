The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Thomas and Rachel scheming together against Cat. On the other hand, Alex blamed Jeremy. Cat supported Aaron as he signed away his parental rights. Leo and Javi had a bittersweet moment, while a new start awaited Johnny and Chanel

The drama, the joy, the guilt, the worry, the regret, the action, and the chaos are about to get heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 4, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 4, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Tate and Holly coming to an agreement. What is this about, and is it related to their relationship? Especially after the web of lies Sophia had created prior to getting exposed. On the other hand, Aaron comforts Ari. Is this regarding Tesoro, aka Tre, getting adopted?

Meanwhile, Brady grounds Rachel. The little girl plotted with Thomas to hit Cat with a pumpkin. The plan obviously failed, and it’s time for Rachel to pay for her evil scheming. Brady is set to ground her, and Kristen is also not around to save her. After all, she is in jail for the crime Rachel committed.

Elsewhere, Xander and Sarah share a frosty encounter. When the truth came out about Xander being the one who attacked Philip and led to him being critical, Sarah made it clear that their marriage was over. This also happened when the two were finally getting back together amidst the lies.

But ever since Sarah discovered the full truth, she has been cold about Xander, and their latest encounter is also quite similar. Will he try to ask for forgiveness? Or will he simply let her take her time to decide? And then lastly, Philip updates Kate. Is this about the incident involving Xander?

After all, Kate had been sure it was Xander who beat Philip up. But the latter lied and claimed it was not him. Now that the truth is out in front of Sarah and Maggie, will Philip tell his mother the truth as well? How will Kate react to the suspicions she always had? Stay tuned to know more.

