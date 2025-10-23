The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw EJ and Chad reflecting on family struggles. On the other hand, Stephanie and Alex planned ahead. Rita caught Leo as he snooped around to get intel to expose EJ. And last but not least, Jeremy connected with Thomas amid the Cat drama.

The chaos, the secrets, the confessions, the doubts, the celebrations, and more are about to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the October 23, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 23, 2025

The episode on Thursday sees Sarah giving the hard truth to Amy about Sophia. The chaos and mess caused by the latter was way too much, and when her truth came out in front of everyone, she tried to flee, but alas, she was caught. All of the fear and the pressure led to a major breakdown.

And it’s time for Sarah to share the truth with Sophia’s mother, Amy. How will she react to the same? Is she going to comfort her daughter and push for recovery, or will Sophia just continue plotting and ruin the free future she may potentially have away from prison and mental health institutions?

Meanwhile, Brady and Tate commiserate. The father and son duo cracked their heads and figured out the truth, which exposed the web of lies Sophia had sewn. She claimed Tate was the father of her baby, and for months, he was there to support her, only to find out through test results that it was all a lie.

It’s a lot to process, especially with the other turmoil he was facing with Holly and their breakups. But now things have gotten sorted out, and he is commiserating the release with his father Brady. Will Tate get some advice from him? Is this the time to move ahead and put this drama behind him?

Elsewhere, Rachel’s memory sparks concern for Marlena. Is this about the night EJ was shot by her? Is she finally remembering that she committed the crime for which her mother Kristen, took the blame and is in prison? Then there are Ari and Holly, who face consequences for the dorm fire. What will it be?

And then lastly, Maggie questions Xander. Is she finally going to ask him to tell the truth about attacking Philip? Both she and Sarah were suspicious that he was the one who attacked Philip, but the brothers kept lying and denying. Is the bombshell finally going to drop? Stay tuned to know more.

