The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Cat sharing her concerns with Rafe. On the other hand, Jeremy advised Chad about what to do next amidst the drama surrounding his breakup with Cat. Leo confronted EJ. And then last but definitely not least, Alex and Stephanie celebrated.

Advertisement

The drama, doubts, plotting, alliances, secrets, lies, and feuds are escalating over time. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 17, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 17, 2025

The final episode of the week features Tate and Holly teaming up. The two are back together after misunderstandings caused by Sophia broke them apart. But just their reunion isn’t enough anymore. They want justice for all the lies and plotting Sophia has done, and they are teaming up to ensure it.

Holly and Tate are determined to expose all the lies and trickery Sophia has delved in. Be it lying about Tesoro’s gender or claiming Tate was the father when he wasn’t. And to make matters worse, she used Holly to cause big obstacles in Johnny and Chanel’s lives, especially their plan to adopt.

Will they get to things in time? On the other hand, Holly and Tate are not the only ones involved in this case. When Brady and Johnny touch base regarding Sophia, will they be able to track where Sophia went, as she has been missing after figuring out all her lies were exposed beyond fixing?

Meanwhile, Steve and Kayla enjoy a day off together. The two have been dealing with a lot lately, be it the aftermath of John’s funeral, the whole Gabi and Tony takeover plan, or even the Sophia drama. This is what they have been waiting for: quality time to spend together away from everyone.

Will they happily romance one another and enjoy some downtime? Lastly, Stephanie and Alex devise a plan. Is this about her steamy book, One Stormy Night, and having to keep it a secret that she is actually the author of the novel? Will the couple be successful in their plan? To find out, keep watching Days of Our Lives!

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Wednesday Season 2 OTT Verdict (Week 10): Jenna Ortega’s Hit Outpaces Bridgerton 3, Becomes Netflix’s 7th Most-Watched Show Ever, Eyes Top 5 Spot

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News