The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Belle worrying about Marlena. On the other hand, Susan urged EJ to have patience. Then there was Theo, who shocked Abe by informing him about DiMera Enterprises. Xander apologized to Sarah while Tony pulled the rug out from under Gabi.

Advertisement

The drama, the chaos, the secrets, the doubts, the trickery, the deception, the action, and more are about to get heated. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 15, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 15, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Holly being reunited. Just a few hours ago, Holly was off to Paris and leaving Salem for a long time, thanks to Sophia’s tricks and the friction in her relationship with Tate. But thanks to Brady, Tate found out the truth and rushed to stop Holly at the airport.

He told her the truth about Tesoro not being his baby and asked her not to leave him. Now Holly is staying home, which means Ari and she are back and reunited. On the other hand, Tate makes Aaron anxious. The shocker is that Sophia lied about the baby being a girl, but also about who the father is.

Tate has been grappling with the fact that he isn’t the father of the child and that Sophia tricked her for months, ruining her relationship with Holly. But the burden is over for him, and he is relieved. But when his news shakes Aaron up, does this mean he is the father of Tesoro? What is the truth?

Why did Sophia trap Tate by lying to him? How will Aaron deal with this new mess if he does turn out to be the father? Up next, Sophia confesses to Melinda. Is this about her plot to lie to everyone about Tate being the father of Tesoro? Did she do this to ensure that Tate remains in her life?

And when she confesses to Melinda, what other secrets will come tumbling down? Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel worry. Is this about their adoption plan being wrecked by Sophia and her trickery? Lastly, Theo receives support from Paulina, but not from Abe. How will he deal with this now?

He came back home not too long ago and was offered a chance to work at DiMera Enterprises. Theo is happy to accept the chance and make things happen, but not everyone in his family is okay with it. Paulina is happily supporting him, but Abe is not okay with this. What’s happening next?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s Prism: Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown To Lead New Supernatural Series — Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News