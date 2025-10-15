Netflix has set the stage for a new supernatural series with Millie Bobby Brown. The project, titled Prism, is now in development and already drawing attention for its haunting storyline. Brown, who has been the face of Stranger Things since 2016, will step into a new world right after the final season of the hit show wraps up its three-part release in November and December 2025.

The Plot of Netflix’s Prism

In Prism, Brown will play Cassie, a young woman with the rare ability to speak with ghosts known as visitors. The story follows her fight to stop these spirits from appearing around the world. The series is based on a short story of the same name, and Brown is not only the lead but also an executive producer. Etan Frankel, known for Shameless and Animal Kingdom, is on board as the showrunner.

Millie Bobby Brown will star in supernatural series ‘PRISM’ for Netflix. Follows a woman with the unique ability to communicate with apparitions, who must uncover the cause of a newly discovered phenomenon that causes “visitors” to appear all over the world before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/2VLKpswcG7 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 13, 2025

The Creative Team Behind the Series

Rachel Brosnahan, who starred in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Superman, is on board as an executive producer, per Deadline. Joe and Anthony Russo, the directing duo behind multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe hits, are also producing through their company AGBO. Brown previously worked with the Russos and AGBO in the Netflix science-fiction film The Electric State, which came out in March 2025.

No Clash With Millie Bobby Brown’s Other Netflix Projects

If the series moves ahead to a full order, it will be scheduled without clashing with Brown’s other projects. She has a growing list of upcoming work, including Just Picture It, a Netflix romantic comedy that will bring her back on screen with Julian Dennison after their pairing in the 2021 film Godzilla vs. Kong.

This new series strengthens Brown’s long-running relationship with Netflix. Beyond Stranger Things and The Electric State, she has led the successful Enola Holmes films, with the third part currently in post-production and set for release in 2026. She also headlined the fantasy adventure Damsel.

While the world waits for Stranger Things season 5, which remains her biggest project to date, Prism positions her once again in a story where her character uses extraordinary powers to fight something far bigger than herself. The tone and supernatural elements echo what made Eleven such a beloved figure, giving Prism the potential to capture a familiar audience.

As Netflix looks for its next big success to follow Stranger Things, Prism stands out as a strong contender to carry that legacy forward.

