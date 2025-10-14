After dominating the global box office and winning over audiences across India, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is making a grand return to cinemas in an all-new format. Amid a massive fan demand, Sony Pictures Entertainment India is set to bring the adrenaline-fueled spectacle back to the big screen in India, this time in immersive 3D (Japanese with English subtitles).

When Is Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc 3D Releasing In India?

The anime film is returning to Indian screens in 3D format on October 31, 2025. The movie was originally released in Indian theatres on September 24, 2025, and is currently running in select theaters.

It is scheduled to be released in the US on October 24, 2025. The special screening in the new 3D format will provide viewers with an enhanced experience, offering a deeper and more immersive cinematic journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Pictures IN (@sonypicturesin)

More About Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

A direct sequel to the first season of the Chainsaw Man anime TV series, the film is a Japanese animated dark fantasy action film based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series, Chainsaw Man. The movie is produced by MAPPA, directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, and written by Hiroshi Seko.

The story of the film picks up with Denji, the devil hunter-turned-Chainsaw Man, confronting his most perilous and emotionally charged challenge yet. Riding the wave of its monumental global success, the Reze Arc has solidified Chainsaw Man as one of the decade’s most influential and buzzworthy anime franchises.

A thrilling blend of heart-stopping action and gripping narrative, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc delivers a cinematic experience packed with stunning animation and unforgettable moments.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Cane Plays To Phyllis’ Strengths While Victor Gives Nick An Ultimatum

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News