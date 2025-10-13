The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deke reunited with his half-sister, Hope, and shared his dreams of becoming a fashion designer for Forrester Creations. Meanwhile, Katie invited Bridget to the paternity test for Luna’s baby, which left her feeling awkward, uncomfortable, and worried.

The drama, the lies, the plotting, the deals, the changing equations, and the action are about to get more intense quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 13, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 13, 2025

The first episode of the week features Bridget revealing the paternity test results to the family. After Luna spiked Will’s drinks, she took advantage of his state and raped him. Now, she claims she is pregnant with their baby, and the families are not happy about it. They also don’t trust her at all.

This is why Bridget is here to ensure the test is not tampered with. And now it’s time for the paternity test results. Is Will the father of the baby, or is she lying? Is this another one of Luna’s lies to ensure that she stays in Will’s life? How will the result affect the romance between Electra and Will?

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Baker arrives to re-arrest Luna. While the test is being done, the other possibility has also been thought about. The family has decided that if the baby is not Will’s, Luna will be arrested again and sent back to jail. Luna’s own parents are in favor of her being in prison.

After all, they know just how psychotic and evil she is. Luna has kidnapped, drugged, and murdered people. And now her latest victim was Will, whom she r*ped due to her creepy obsession to ensure they cannot force her out of his life. And then there is Finn’s worry about how he’ll share this with Steffy.

His wife is currently out of town but is expected to return soon. And she is about to be shocked when she finds out that not only is Luna alive, but the one who r*ped Will is potentially pregnant with their baby. How will Finn break the news to Steffy, and how will she react to this major chaos?

And what is the result going to be? Is Luna lying, or is she actually pregnant with her and Will’s baby? How exactly will this change her fate and future? To find the answers, keep watching The Bold and the Beautiful.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates.

Must Read: Peacemaker Season 2 Finale Leaves John Cena’s Chris Smith Trapped In Salvation — Here’s How It Ties To The Future Of DCU!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News