In the previous week, General Hospital saw Portia finding out that she is pregnant and doesn’t know whether the father is Isaiah or Curtis. On the other hand, Josslyn came back home and then spun a story in front of her mother, Carly, to keep the secret of her being a WSB agent under wraps.

The drama, the lies, the plotting, the blackmail, the secrets, the feuds, and the action will intensify. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 13, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 13, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sonny being on high alert. Michael was called by Sonny to Diane’s office, and he had some questions. With the case of Drew’s shooting getting more heated with each passing day, he is not sure what to make of it. But Sonny is surprised to see Michael so calm.

How will the latter respond to his father’s doubts? Will Michael reveal something or keep his cards close to his chest until he gets the result he is hoping for? On the other hand, Kai and Trina play detectives. Is this about Drew or Portia? Will the two be successful, or will they get caught instead?

Up next, Chase vents to Brook Lynn. Is this in regard to the case he has been dealing with? Or is this about the adoption plan that they put aside? Meanwhile, Drew presses Willow. Ever since she told him about Michael’s deal, which involved her getting to see the kids, he has been suspicious.

Drew does not want Willow to take Michael’s offer. But is Willow going to listen to him and get manipulated again, especially when he presses her to see if she cracks under pressure? Or will she take any opportunity she gets to see the kids? Elsewhere, Curtis and Portia discuss their future.

Their divorce is happening one way or another, but due to all the drama that is happening thanks to Drew’s shooting, Curtis thinks it should be on pause at the moment. How will Portia react to it? Especially when she is pregnant at the moment and doesn’t even know if the father is Curtis or Isaiah?

When Nathan makes a request, will it be granted? And who is he asking? Is this going to be Britt? Or someone else? And then lastly, Nina shares a moment with Carly. The two rivals have feuded more often than not, and it’s quite rare for them to bond or be on the same page. What has happened? To find out, keep watching General Hospital!

