In the previous episode of General Hospital, Lulu sought out Tracy. Drew issued some new orders while Britt felt guilty. Then there was Martin, who made quite a mysterious phone call. Last but not least, Anna and Felicia debriefed after they saw Nathan alive.

The drama, shock, disbelief, chaos, and happiness are all set to increase over time on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 24, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama centered on Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 24, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Tracy tempting fate. Ever since she found out about the death of Monica, Tracy has been emotional. She went over to the family crypt and was shocked to see a stranger already there. And now she is missing, while her family tries to locate where she went.

Will the Quatermaines be able to locate her? Is she going to be in trouble? Up next, Ned and Brook Lynn have a heart-to-heart. Monica’s death has brought forth some really nostalgic moments, and the father-daughter duo is having a touching chat about family, bonds, connections, and memories.

Will this bring them even closer together? When Trina has questions for Jordan, how will she respond? Is this related to her parents, Portia and Curtis? Will Trina question Jordan about her closeness with Curtis, which has affected his marriage to Portia? How will she reply?

Elsewhere, Portia seeks out Isaiah. Will she continue asking him to keep their romance a secret? Meanwhile, Felicia frets about James. And why wouldn’t she? After all, she just got the shock of her life recently. Nathan is alive and in the hospital, recovering from an accident, and Nina is left emotional.

She couldn’t believe her dear brother was alive and in front of her. Before that, Felicia saw Nathan lying on a bed in the hospital and was left shocked. She is concerned about what it might mean for James. The young boy’s life has been massively affected by all of the incidents happening off late.

First, his mother, Maxie, collapsed and is still in the hospital, and now his father, Nathan, who was thought to be dead, is not only alive but back again. James also recently revealed that he sometimes wishes Cody was his father. Felicia is worried about James and how these shocks will affect him.

Will she be able to protect him? Lastly, Marshall puts Curtis in the hot seat. What questions does he have for him? Stay tuned to General Hospital to know more.

