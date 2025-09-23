The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Brady urging Tate to make things right with his girlfriend Holly. On the other hand, Sophia tricked Holly. Johnny worried to Chanel about what was troubling him. Rafe and Sarah bonded and then last but not the least, Marlena got some troubling news.

The drama, conflicts, emotions, confusion and tension is about to increase in the coming weeks on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 23, 3035, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 23, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features EJ revealing his plans to Stephanie. Even though most of the time, he can be very secretive and keeps his cards close to his chest, this time he has decided to reveal what his plan is. And he’s sharing it with Stephanie. After all, she is handling the PR work.

Stephanie needs to be informed about what is happening and what he has plans to do next. What will EJ reveal and is it going to be the full story or simply a hint at what’s next? On the other hand, Maggie confronts Tony. What is this going to be about? Is this in regards to the takeover drama?

How will Tony respond to Maggie’s fiery questions? Is he going to stand his ground and cement his plans in front of her? Or will Maggie be able to change his mind a little? Up next, Alex, Brady, Philip and Xander butt heads. The takeover drama has also caused some major chaos in office.

Everyone is clashing and things have gotten rough. How will they manage to deal with this friction while doing something productive to counter the mess that is brewing? And then lastly, Chad shares his concerns with Cat. What is he worried about? How exactly will Cat react to Chad’s tensions?

Is this about Thomas? Or Cat’s new job? Or maybe the growing closeness between Cat and Chad? Or maybe even Jack and Jennifer not being happy with how things are unfolding. Will Cat offer him some advice and comfort? What’s in store for this new couple? Stay tuned to know even more details.

