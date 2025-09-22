The previous week on Days of our Lives saw Tate trying to seduce his way towards Sophia to get some answers out of her about their child. On the other hand, Brady considered a career change after his new investigation missions. And then lastly, Tony offered Xander and Philip a different deal.

The drama, the doubts, the suspicions, the plotting and the action is about to get more heated in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 22, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 22, 2025

The first episode of the week features Brady urging Tate to make things right. Because of Tate’s plan to get closer to Sophia and use her feelings for him to get intel about their baby, his relationship with Holly has gotten a big snag. To make things worse, in his desperation, he even kissed her.

Tate was hoping this would cause her to lose her guard and give him some hint that will help him figure out the truth about their child. But this plan has put his romance with Holly in danger and Brady is not happy about it. He is making it clear that he needs to fix things between him and Holly soon.

On the other hand, Sophia tricks Holly. Now that she has some leverage to use against Holly, she is definitely going to make use of it. Sophia knows that Holly doesn’t know that Tate kissed her. But will she use it to drive a wedge between Tate and Holly? Or does she have bigger plans for them?

When Sophia tricks Holly, what exactly is up her sleeve? Up next, Johnny worries to Chanel. What is he so nervous and unsure about? Is it about his new job as a professor or is this about the adoption he is looking forward to? Will Chanel be able to comfort her husband through this process?

Then there are Rafe and Sarah who bond. Will this park a new friendship in town? And then lastly, Marlena gets troubling news. Is this related to her health? After all, she has been feeling under the weather a lot lately and her dreams have haunted her. Even Susan warned her about this earlier.

Is this related to Stefano? What is happening to Marlena and will she be able to heal from whatever is happening to her? Stay tuned to know more.

