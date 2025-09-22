The previous week on General Hospital saw Jason finding out that Monica had died and sharing a heartfelt moment with Tracy as they grieved her. On the other hand, Gio helped fund a search for Emma’s dog Outback, Britt settled in life back home, Nathan returned and investigations continued.

The chaos, the confusion, the heartbreaks, the grieving and the action is about to get more serious over time. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 22, 2025, episode of General Hospital whenever they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 22, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sonny and Carly getting sad news. Is this about Monica’s death? How will they react to it? On the other hand, Anna receives shocking intel. As if she already didn’t have her hands full with the cases of the judge and Drew’s shooting, there’s lots more drama

Britt is back in town, alive and well despite everyone believing she was long dead. And to add to it, an unconscious man was admitted to the hospital and it was none other than Nathan, Britt’s brother who was also believed to be dead. This is clearly going to be a major shocker for everyone in town.

When Anna comes across this, she wants to keep it a secret until they get their hands on more details. Is the shocking intel about Nathan or about the case of Drew? Up next, Cody has Brook Lynn’s number. What exactly is this going to be about? And then elsewhere, Molly confides in Alexis.

She has been falling for Cody over the last few months and she just cannot deny what she feels. Is that why she is confiding in her mother about it? What advice will Alexis give Molly about this? Knowing how complicated things between Cody and Molly currently are? And what will it lead to?

Lastly, Britt is shaken. Lulu has been going through a lot lately especially in regards to her children Rocco and Charlotte. After getting advice from a few people, she has decided to let bygones by bygones and move ahead in life, especially for her kids. Is this why she is surprising Britt with a visit?

Is this an attempt by Lulu for Rocco who wants to get to know Britt better as he is aware that Britt was his surrogate mother? How will Brit react to it?

