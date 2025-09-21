Netflix Just Dropped A 10/10 Political Thriller Fans Are Bingeing In A Single Sitting

Netflix has dropped a limited series that viewers are racing through in a single sitting. Titled Hostage, the five-part political thriller has quickly become one of the platform’s most talked-about shows, with many calling it a flawless binge. Though the runtime is under five hours, the story manages to pack in the weight and intensity of a much longer season.

What is Netflix’s Hostage About?

The story of Hostage throws two world leaders into a crisis. The British prime minister’s husband is taken during a diplomatic summit, while the French president faces escalating threats. Both nations are suddenly tied to a dangerous standoff where cooperation could save lives, but rivalry might push them further into risk.

Suranne Jones takes the role of Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, giving a performance that fans describe as magnetic and commanding and opposite her, Julie Delpy plays the French president, adding further weight to the drama.

Audience Reactions to Hostage on Netflix

Hostage has quickly become a standout on Netflix, with many fans praising it as a perfect binge watch. On Rotten Tomatoes the series sits at a respectable 78%, but the energy from audiences has carried it far beyond the score.

One viewer tweeted, “Hostage on Netflix is a really good watch. Only 5 episodes, but all of them done really well. Binge it today if you don’t have anything to do!” Another added, “Binged “Hostage” on Netflix. It’s worth the watch. Enjoy!”

A third said, “Watched #Hostage on Netflix. Loved it. An amazing mini series with the wonderful Suranne Jones. A must see!” Someone else wrote, “Hostage on Netflix is 10/10! Anything with the wonderful Suranne Jones in is always bloody brilliant! I was gripped! #Hostage #Netflix”

The Show is Created By the Writer of Bridge of Spies

Behind the series is writer Matt Charman, best known for Bridge of Spies, who has described it as the perfect story for Jones to lead. For her, the role marked something she had long wanted to take on, and the result is already being hailed as one of her most powerful screen performances.

Hostage is streaming now on Netflix, and it has quickly turned into one of the platform’s most talked about releases.

