The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Brady consider making a career switch. Meanwhile, Alex and Stephanie took the next step in their relationship. JJ apologized to Gabi, while Theo warned Jada about JJ. Last but not least, Tony offered Xander and Philip a new deal.

From surprising news and health issues to romance and blackouts, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 22, 2025

The first episode of the week features Brady urging Tate to make things right. Is this in regard to the baby? Sophia tricks Holly. Johnny worries in front of Chanel. Is this about the adoption? Up next, Rafe and Sarah bond. And then there’s Marlena, who gets troubling news. But what is it about?

Tuesday, September 23, 2025

When EJ reveals his plans to Stephanie, how will she react? On the other hand, Maggie confronts Tony. How will he respond to her allegations? Alex, Brady, Philip, and Xander butt heads. Is this related to Tony and his offer? Chad shares his concerns with Cat. What exactly could his worry be about?

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

When Johnny and Chanel remain happy and optimistic about the adoption, are they getting closer to what they want? Elsewhere, Paulina encourages Theo to work for DiMera. Will he agree to it? Kayla senses Stephanie is nervous. Is she going to help her? Then there’s Julie, who supports Foster.

Thursday, September 25, 2025

When Belle confronts EJ, will this reignite their romance or cause more friction? Marlena passes out. Will someone be able to figure out what is wrong with her health? Sophia plots against Johnny and Chanel. Is she trying to ensure they don’t get to adopt Tesoro? Sarah tries to persuade Xander. Will he actually listen to her? Cat and Chad enjoy some romance.

Friday, September 26, 2025

The final episode of the week features the blackout continuing in Salem. Xander and Sarah come to an agreement. Is this about Victoria? Stephanie does a Q&A while Alex helps out Chanel and Felicity. And to wrap things up, Philip, Brady, and Gabi find themselves trapped. Who will help them? Keep watching Days of Our Lives to find out!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: 8 Shows & Movies To Watch If You’re Missing Bridgerton: From Downton Abbey To Emma

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News