The drama, the suspicions, the trickery and the action is about to get even more heated in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 16, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 16, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Tony hijacking the One Stormy Night press conference. He walked into the smoothly running event and made it quite chaotic with an announcement. He revealed that a lawsuit has been filed by him to challenge the takeover by Titan Industries and that he has evidence.

Thanks to Gabi, Tony knows about the forged letter which will help him take back his family company from Xander and Philip. This reality leads to shock and disbelief and conflicts. Because Alex and Stephanie argue right after it happens. Are they going to blame each other for this whole mess instead?

How will this argument change the course of their romance? On the other hand, Theo catches up with Chad. Now that he is back in town, Theo has been doing some watching up with his loved ones and next on the list is his uncle Chad. Will he reveal why he returned back home after these months?

Will Theo confess the offer he got from Tony? How will Chad react to the same? Meanwhile, Xander is annoyed by Sarah. The birthday party was supposed to be a happy day of celebrating their daughter Victoria but he has gotten massively annoyed by Sarah constantly questioning Philip.

She keeps trying to get the truth out of him despite Philip maintaining the story that Xander was not the one who attacked him that day. Xander is not happy about Sarah interfering and trying to get Philip to admit the truth. Is he going to call her out for ruining the birthday party and running agendas?

And then lastly, Leo confronts Gabi. Since he was at the press conference, he knows what Tony announced and his plans ahead. But when he comes to confront Gabi, has he pierced together what happened? Does he know that Gabi was the one who got that intel for Tony? How will she reply?

