The previous episode of The Young and the Restless features Victor and Michael settling unfinished business between them and discussing Cane’s offer. On the other hand, Cane made a new alliance. Last but not least, Sally faced an ethical dilemma due to Billy’s stubborn behavior.

From beginnings and confrontations to warnings and big setbacks, fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 15, 2025

The week’s first episode features Devon encouraging Lily to make a fresh start. Is this in regard to her professional or her personal life? Will she take her brother’s advice? Phyllis and Michael call a truce. Are they willing to work together? Cane shares his new agenda with Amanda. Is she going to be a part of her next business plans? Is Cane willing to trust her?

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

When Kyle is forced to take the high road, is this about Claire? Or maybe about Audra? Or Holden? Adam puts Chelsea in a tough position. Will this push them apart? Sally stands her ground with Billy. Will she ask him to choose? How will he react to her ultimatums and demands?

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

When Victor multi-tasks to take down his opponents, will he be successful? Is he targeting Cane and the Abbotts? Up next, Cane asks Billy to make amends with Jill. Will Billy fix his equation with his mother? Jack gives Nikki a warning. Is this regarding the brewing war started by her husband?

Thursday, September 18, 2025

When Jack turns to Victoria for help, is this about Victor or Kyle and Claire’s relationship? When Cane charms Lily, will she finally let her guard down? Mariah confronts Daniel about Tessa. How will he respond to it?

Friday, September 19, 2025

The final episode of the week features Lauren pulling out all the stops to impress Christine. Will this wedding plan be smooth sailing, or will chaos unfold? When Billy suffers a setback, is this in regard to Cane and his business plans? Lastly, Cane hosts a meeting of the minds. To know what lies ahead, keep watching The Young and the Restless!

