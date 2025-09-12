In the previous episode of The Young and the Restless, Jack demanded answers from Billy about the whole Cane situation. Next, Nick shared a secret with Sharon. Last but not least, Phyllis gave Sally unsolicited advice about Billy and their relationship.

The drama, alliances, trickery, and adjoining situations will get heated soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 12, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running, hit daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 12, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Victor and Michael settling unfinished business. The two may have had a fallout a while ago, but it seems they are getting back on track. After Cane gave Michael an offer, he went over and shared the same with Victor. And the Newman patriarch wasn’t opposed.

Victor revealed that he wanted Michael to take the job and make it a big advantage for him. Will they shake their hands on it? Will this be the moment Michael acts like a double agent for Victor? Will this be why Cane gets a disadvantage, or is this his attempt to delude the two?

Up next, Cane makes a new alliance. Ever since he came back, he has been making moves, shaking things up, and making deals. Be it joining hands with Billy, and then changing the plot. Which new alliance is Cane making now? And will it work in his favor or against him eventually?

Last but not least, Sally faces an ethical dilemma. She was so excited about the launch party, but her dreams were shattered when Cane intervened and ruined the night. What’s worse, her boyfriend Billy is still interested in partnering with Cane to achieve what he truly wants.

Sally disagrees and is not in favor of this. This has caused friction in their romance. She is worried about him and thinks dealing with Cane will only lead to destruction, but Billy is stubborn and claims he knows what he is doing. However, the path may have serious consequences for not just Billy.

Sally is thus in a major fix. What decision will she take? What choice will she make, and how will it affect her career? And her romance with Billy? Will this be the beginning of the end of their relationship? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more!

