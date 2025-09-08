The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Nate and Audra’s relationship going up in fire while Claire rejected Kyle’s marriage proposal after being appalled at his lies. Nikki gave Victor a romantic surprise while he prepared his family for a business war involving Cane and the Abbotts.

The drama, the moves, the alliances and the tricks are all about to come forth and cause consequences in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 8, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 8, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor surprising Claire with some damaging information about Kyle. Now that she rejected Kyle’s proposal to get married after finding out he lied to her about what happened in France with Audra, things have gotten tense. Their relationship has taken a big hit.

Victor has always been against their relationship so when Claire visits her grandfather, how will things fare? Especially when he gives some serious intel about Kyle. What more lies has he been hiding from her and will this lead to the end of their romance? How will Kyle react to the questions?

On the other hand, Sally questions Billy’s decision-making. The launch party is coming up soon and they have a lot on their plate. And while things are finally looking up, Sally cannot help but wonder if chaos is on the way. Why wouldn’t she be skeptical since Billy has made some bad choices.

His past has been full of questionable moves that have caused him harm. How will Billy respond to Sally’s questions? Will he assure her everything will be fine? But will his assurance be of any worth when Cane is all set to target the two of them? How will this affect their career plan and romance?

And then lastly, Audra and Holden exchange threats. The two have quite a strong history together so it’s no wonder thor chats are often tense and full of friction. They aren’t enemies but their romantic past has not left them space to be friends. When they threaten each other, what will it lead to?

Especially with Holden and Claire joining hands against her. And her own personal life problems involving Narte, thanks to the drama with Kyle.

