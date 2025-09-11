In the previous episode of General Hospital, Anna and Dante questioned a suspect. Meanwhile, Willow conferred with Chase. Trina confided in Emma about what was on her mind, while Carly advised Lulu about what she believed should happen. Lastly, Nina received a tempting proposition.

The shock, confusion, guilt, danger, and action will elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 11, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 11, 2025

The episode on Thursday features a shocking return rocking Port Charles. Is this about Britt? After all, she is the one who is close to making a return that will shock everyone in town. Only Jason and Josslyn know that she is alive. The others still believe she is dead, so how exactly will they react?

It’s bound to change several equations, including Jason, Carly, Liesl, and lots more. On the other hand, Jason is stonewalled. Who is blocking him, and how will he respond to this behavior? He’s not someone who can be stopped when his mind is set, so what will he do about this situation?

Then there’s Nina, who briefs Lulu. After Brennan made the former an offer in regards to getting Charlotte to visit her father, Valentin, she was shocked. And now she’s confiding the same in Lulu, who is Charlotte’s mother. How will Lulu deal with this new problem? And what exactly will her decision be?

Elsewhere, Dante is caught off guard. What could be the reason behind this shock? Is this related to the Drew case? Has he found something that can point towards who may have shot Drew? Or is it related to Rocco and Britt instead? And then lastly, Lucas grills Carly. He wants something.

And it looks like Carly is the one he wants to question. What does he want to know from her? And how exactly will this conversation go? Is this about something related to the hospital, Willow, or Marco? Or is this in regard to something entirely else? How will Carly respond to his questioning?

What new drama will erupt amidst the shooting, investigation, alliances, and offers that have been doing the rounds in town? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more!

