In the previous episode of General Hospital, Ava issued a warning to Kristina after knocking Ric out. Lucy confided in Sidwell about her issues while Brennan was left conflicted. Michael met with Molly, and she opened up about Alexis and Drew. Lastly, Cody opened up to Dante about Molly.

There’s a lot happening in town, and things are about to get complicated and messy real quick as viewers continue to watch the soap. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 27, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 27, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Portia not liking what she sees. Is this about Curtis and Jordan once again? How will she react to it? On the other hand, Willow makes an offer. What could she be pitching this time around? Is this another one of her moves to get the children back from Michael?

Up next, Gio and Marco find common ground. What could these two be bonding over? Is it going to be about their relationship with their fathers? Meanwhile, Molly confronts Kristina. The former found out that Cody was hired by Kristina to pursue and seduce Ava. Molly is not happy about it.

She has grown to have feelings for Cody, and watching him kiss Ava was not something she could simply forget. At the moment, she is angry with her half-sister and wants to confront her. How will Kristina respond to Molly’s anger, fury, and questions? Will she give excuses or apologize?

Elsewhere, Brook Lynn is encouraged. Is this regarding the adoption with Chase or fixing her bond with Gio? Then there’s Stella, who is feeling confident about winning her insurance fraud case. Curtis is not so sure and is worried about her. Will he be able to help Stella out of this?

When Sonny and Alexis talk, will it be about Drew and his never-ending tricks? Will Alexis tell Sonny about the restraining order Drew filed to keep Scout away from her? Sonny also has something to share, and it’s how Drew is trying to leverage Michael punching him.

Will Sonny and Alexis find a way to defeat Drew and his vile agendas? Last but not least, Ric asks for help, but from whom? Will he get the help he is hoping for? Stay tuned to General Hospital to know more!

